Holley (HLLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLLY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Holley has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.



Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

