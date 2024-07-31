HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HMST stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.