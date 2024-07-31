Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HLI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 792,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,924. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.