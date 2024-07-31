Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $224.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $4,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,143.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

