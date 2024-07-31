Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.