HSBC Holdings plc Announces Dividend of $0.10 (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 699.60 ($9.00) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.33). The firm has a market cap of £131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 680.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.33.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($246,706.80). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.29) to GBX 830 ($10.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($10.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

