Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.200-16.500 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $15.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.45. 455,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,897. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $394.14.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

