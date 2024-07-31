HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 974,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.04.

Shares of HUBS traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

