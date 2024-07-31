Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 14%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 4,325,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,031,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

