Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.46

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 3119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

HY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

