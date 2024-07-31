Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.