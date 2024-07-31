Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $66.05.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
