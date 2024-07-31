i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 891,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.6 %

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,133. The company has a market cap of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,493.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

