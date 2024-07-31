Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

