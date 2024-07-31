IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 374,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 915,148 shares.The stock last traded at $42.45 and had previously closed at $42.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

