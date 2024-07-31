Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Identiv Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,024. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,161.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist purchased 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Identiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

