IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.29. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.800-7.900 EPS.

IDEX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.48. 464,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.53. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

