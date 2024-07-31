Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.28. 1,812,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.22.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

