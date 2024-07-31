Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $268.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.10. The stock had a trading volume of 224,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

