IMAX Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.66 on Monday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

