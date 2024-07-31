Impact Healthcare REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of IHR opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.91. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £368.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.47) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

