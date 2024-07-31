Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

Inari Medical stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 1,375,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.