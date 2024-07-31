Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IRT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

