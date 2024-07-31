Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 52,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock remained flat at $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

