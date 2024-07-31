Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inogen

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 2,185.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

