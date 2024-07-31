Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells 1,488 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Barkidjija also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 117,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

