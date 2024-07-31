Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 9,994 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

NASDAQ:EXFY remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 342,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,376. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

