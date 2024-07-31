Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells 3,956 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.81. 58,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,291. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Exponent by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

