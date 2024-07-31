Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) VP Sells 6,734 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. 6,738,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

