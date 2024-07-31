Insider Selling: Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76.

VLTO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

