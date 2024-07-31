InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Down 16.9 %
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InspireMD
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.