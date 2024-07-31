InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.