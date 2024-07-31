Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$269.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$261.00 to C$269.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$253.09.

IFC stock traded up C$4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$249.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$224.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company has a market cap of C$44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

