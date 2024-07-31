Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.41-2.57 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IART

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.