Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 1,789,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,096. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 412,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 268,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

