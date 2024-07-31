Integral Ad Science (IAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

