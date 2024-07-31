Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $151.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

