Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $127,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $152.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

