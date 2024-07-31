InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 198,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 172,543 shares.The stock last traded at $101.14 and had previously closed at $104.19.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

