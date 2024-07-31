International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,700. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

