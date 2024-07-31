International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,879 shares of company stock worth $4,287,153. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

