Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 92,637 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 765,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 166,168 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130,682 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 152,270 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,377. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

