Interval Partners LP Sells 34,054 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after purchasing an additional 717,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 105,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Activity

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

