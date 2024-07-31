Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $3.86 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 292,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 972.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 106,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,641. The company has a market cap of $403.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

