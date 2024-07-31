Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently:

7/29/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $113.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

6/13/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

