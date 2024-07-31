Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently:

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2024 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $235,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

