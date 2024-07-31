Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 2.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 1,626,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,659,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

