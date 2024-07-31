IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX comprises 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

IperionX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IPX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,925. IperionX has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

