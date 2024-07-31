IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.300 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. 46,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,228. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

