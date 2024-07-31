iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

