iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.