iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

