iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,318,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

